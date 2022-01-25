THE Old Thatch Tavern in Stratford has been rated the second cosiest pub in the UK.

Old Thatch, Stratford Image: Google Maps (54472234)

Often regarded as one of the oldest pubs in Stratford, the Thatch, which dates back to 1470, has been ranked as the place to be for anyone looking to sip a nice pint of ale by a warm fire all of which makes for a cosy ambience during cold winter months.

According to a study conducted by Radiance Fireplaces, the pub features the word cosy more than 100 times in TripAdvisor reviews which makes is worthy of a place in the top ten cosiest pubs in the UK.

The Old Thatch Tavern was found to be the second cosiest pub in the UK, with 106 mentions of the word cosy and a 4.4 rating on Google. It finished in second position to the Hole in t’ Wall in Windermere, which had 144 cosy mentions.