Stratford pub likely to be closed for longer after double flood

THE Cox’s Yard complex in Stratford could be closed for longer than expected after suffering from a second flood.

The Herald reported on 8th February that the site, which includes the Attic Theatre, the pub and an B&B property, was going to be closed until the summer to allow for repairs and refurbishment following the flooding in January.

While work was taking place to repair the damage from that flood, the water returned two weeks ago and put the project back a stage.