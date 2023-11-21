LOCATED in Broad Street, Stratford Primary School is an elegant Victorian building with pitched roofs and red bricks – in keeping with many of its neighbouring properties in Old Town.

But its history stretches beyond Victorian times. The school is actually 200 years old; an occasion which was marked by the current staff and pupils on 10th November.

Each year group was dressed to represent a different era of the school’s existence with plenty of 70s flower power, 80s shell suits and Victorian flat caps on show.