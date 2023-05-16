STRATFORD Preparatory School has new owners.

The private school in Old Town, which caters for two- to 11-year-olds, had been owned for more than 30 years by Catherine Quinn, who was also the school’s principal.

From Monday (15th May), Wynford Dore and Gareth Newman, proprietors of the Arnold Lodge School in Leamington, took ownership.

Stratford Preparatory School in Old Town.

Mrs Quinn said the future of Stratford Preparatory was in capable hands.

“We have been very careful in choosing a successor who will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a deep commitment to our school’s mission,” she said. “They will continue to nurture an environment where each child can flourish academically, emotionally, and socially.”

David Preston, headteacher at Arnold Lodge School, said: “Mrs Quinn has sought to ensure that the next custodian of Stratford Preparatory School continues to champion the values, ethos and commitment to high quality teaching that she has held dear for over three decades as principal of Stratford Preparatory School.

“It is a privilege that Mrs Quinn has selected the proprietors of Arnold Lodge School and we are committed to ensuring that we live up to the trust placed in us by Mrs Quinn.”

Mr Preston added: “SPS is a wonderful school. Like Arnold Lodge, SPS has small class sizes, a focus on the individual child and high aspirations for the success of each child who steps foot into the school.

“It is for this reason that there is a deep synergy between our values and educational beliefs that will allow us to lead SPS in a manner that will enable the children to continue to thrive.”

Mr Dore and Mr Newman bought Arnold Lodge, which was founded in 1864, in 1999. The school is open to children from aged four to 18 years.