POUNDLAND on Bridge Street in Stratford will close its doors for good next week.

The retailer was taken over by the Gordon Brothers earlier this year and last month outlined plans to close a number of its stores as part of a recovery plan.

The Bridge Street branch will close on Monday 21st July but not as part of this plan. It will instead close due to the company being unable to agree terms that would allow them to continue to trade at this location.

The Poundland shop on Bridge Street, Stratford

A spokesperson for Poundland said: “Poundland expects to have a store network of around 650-700 stores in the UK & Ireland compared to around 800 today which includes combining two locations into one, where we’re able.

“While that remains a very sizable number of stores, we know how disappointing it is for customers when a location like Stratford stops trading, and we look forward to welcoming customers to our close-by Retail Park store.

Poundland will close next week

“This Stratford store was not one of those and neither was the shop at the Maybird Shopping Centre, but its closure was related to not being able to agree terms that would allow us to keep trading there.”

The spokesperson added: “We’re obviously disappointed we haven’t been able to agree terms that would allow us to keep the store open. It goes without saying that we are formally consulting with colleagues at the store and that work is underway.”



