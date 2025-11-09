THOSE with a keen eye may have noticed that two postboxes in the Stratford district are about to get what is being described as an “automated upgrade”.

It is part of a nationwide programme from Royal Mail which sees the rollout of automated postboxes. The two in the district are at Long Marston Post Office and on Sheep Street, Stratford, opposite the town hall, and next to the red phone box currently at risk of being removed.

The revamped boxes are described as a “reimagining of the iconic red postboxes” by Royal Mail, the biggest redesign in its 175-year history.

The out of action postbox by Sheep Street

The modern makeover includes a barcode scanner which opens a drop-down drawer to place parcels that are larger than those that fit through the traditional postbox slot and a solar panel, positioned due south for optimal sunlight, to power the scanner and drawer. There will also be a separate slot for letters.

The image of the taped-up post box on Sheep Street attracted plenty of attention on social media.

In response to the image, one woman made a point about the QR code, saying: “I hope they’re not removing this traditional postbox and replacing it with some ugly monstrosity! Why do we need a box there which scans parcels when the Post Office is just a few metres down the road?”

There were concerns raised over the significance of losing postboxes that have been on Stratford streets for decades.

“Another traditional icon lost, we’ll need to campaign now to keep our lovely postboxes,” wrote one woman, with another adding: “How ridiculous! What is wrong with this country/world! If you’ve got a parcel then take it to the post office!

A new automated postbox - coming to Stratford soon...

“Postboxes are for letters but going by the cost of stamps I expect they’re not getting used enough! How long before it breaks down and you need a post office which will probably have been closed down!”

Jack Clarkson, managing director of out of home and commercial excellence at Royal Mail, said: “We are all sending and returning more parcels than ever before. This trend will only continue as online shopping shows no signs of slowing, particularly with the boom of second-hand marketplaces.

“There are 115,000 postboxes in the UK located within half a mile of 98 per cent of addresses, making them by far the most convenient network of parcel drop-off points in the UK. Our message is clear, if you have a Royal Mail label on your parcel, and it fits, put it in a postbox and we’ll do the rest.”

Royal Mail added that more postboxes in Stratford are set to be revamped into the new automated versions in the coming months.