Stratford police to hold special meeting after escalation in town centre anti-social behaviour

ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour in Stratford has become so bad that police have called a special meeting next week to discuss the issue.

The problem escalated over the past few days with residents taking photographs of alleged culprits and asking why no action was being taken against them.

In an email on Monday to Warwickshire Police and Stratford District Council – with the Herald copied in – one resident declared that they’d “come across the usual suspects” congregating outside the Nat West bank that evening, directly opposite a group of children waiting for buses, and saw “their unruly behaviour, play fighting, drinking and swearing”.