A THREE month Closure Order has been placed on a property on Scholars Lane, Stratford.

The order was granted by Coventry Magistrates Court on an address Warwickshire Police said is synonymous with ASB, Drug abuse and Violence. PC Samson of Stratford SNT attended the court representing residents of Scholars Lane on Tuesday 17th June.

PC Samson had to prove one of three points of The Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to the three sitting Magistrates. Police said that the evidence presented by PC Samson was so strong that all three points of the relevant act were proven overwhelmingly and as a result the order was granted.

PC Samson with the closure order on a property in Scholars Lane

This means that the tenant has been evicted with immediate effect and the property secured by Sitex. Furthermore, this gives police the power to enter the property at any time during the order and provides the power of arrest against any persons found within.

Sharing the news on social media, Stratford Police said: “This will come as a welcome relief to the residents of Scholars Lane who have the right to live their lives in peace without the fear of violence, ASB and being faced with drug abuse.

“A massive thank you to Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Orbit for some great partnership working throughout this process. This further supports our action against ASB in our town following on from the implementation of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).”



