Stratford police arrest Birmingham man suspected of supplying crack cocaine and heroin

A BIRMINGHAM man was arrested in Stratford on Saturday (22nd March) on suspicion of trying to coerce a vulnerable male into selling crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers from Stratford and Wellesbourne made the arrest in Tiddington, saying the man was in possession of suspected class A drugs and was intent on using the vulnerable male as a part of ‘cuckoo’ set up with a view to flooding the area with the drugs.

In an announcement on Facebook, Stratford police said: “We’re approaching that time of year where the clouds depart and that big yellow ball of warmth in the sky appears. With this comes tourists from all over the world to our historic town. They come to Stratford to gain inspiration from Shakespeare’s birthplace, marvel at the magnificence of Anne Hathaway's cottage and some even come to get an autograph and selfie with the handsome, charismatic and ever humble PC Samson.

The suspected drugs. Photo: Warwickshire Police

“However, this was not the case for one gentleman who visited our wonderful town from Birmingham yesterday. He visited with the intention of spreading misery and suffering. This budding entrepreneur came to Stratford to cuckoo a vulnerable male in the Tiddington area with the view to flooding the town with drugs.

“Unfortunately for this gentleman, Stratford SNT, Wellesbourne SNT and Stratford B shift response weren’t impressed with his business proposition and moved fast to put his enterprise into liquidation.

“He was very startled to see us flying through the front door, placing him in shiny silver bracelets and carting him off to custody after being found in possession of what we suspect to be 178 wraps of crack cocaine and 56 wraps of heroin.”

The man was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as intentional strangulation.