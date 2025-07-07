THREE Stratford friends have launched their own podcast production company with hopes of creating "uplifting and informative” shows.

Matthew Dunn, Charlie Budd and Paul Dempsey are the men behind SafeHouse Podcasts, and each host their own show. A main aim for the podcasts is to “shy away” from having an agenda, with the aim of creating episodes that listeners can really enjoy.

Matthew is a former MI6 intelligence spy and a best-selling author of 14 books. Charlie, a local photographer and videographer and Paul, who has 30 years experience as an English teacher, complete the trio.

To say the three podcasts are varied would be an understatement. Matthew’s is titled The Naked Spy, looking at how major world events have an impact on our daily lives. Charlie hosts Five Good Things, an enlightened look at the world and a reminder that we should take time to remember what is important.

Paul’s show, 1 album 3 songs takes a dive into a different album each episode. Paul also shares his views on the importance of music to our lives.

Around a month on from launch day, which was 6th June, Matthew told the Herald about what the company is all about.

“We thought it could be quite interesting to do podcasts,” Matthew said.

“There was a sort of like-minded view that if we look at the local landscape, but also nationally and internationally, a sort of view that we felt people would actually really enjoy. These would be podcasts that we could put out that would, in our minds, fill the space of providing, uplifting, informative podcasts that were not necessarily agenda-driven.

“We were shying away from that concept, but rather something that would put smiles on faces. The world that we live in at the moment and a lot of people are riddled with anxiety, angst and confusion. This isn’t helped by being bombarded by data, information, news etc via technology.

“The three of us were very similar in some ways and very, very different in others. It was a learning curve, a steep learning curve of how we do the technology. Charlie, being a videographer, was several stages ahead to some extent, but nevertheless, podcasts were all new to us. As three middle aged guys we had to really get to grips with all of that.”

Charlie Budd, Matthew Dunn and Paul Dempsey of SafeHouse Productions

The trio were fully aware of the saturated market of podcasts, but were clear in their shared passion for top quality content.

“We were very aware that a lot of people can create podcasts, but we were very fixated on the idea that we really wanted to put out top podcasts. It’s important to us that we give our listeners a very high-quality brand product.

“The idea is to build this brand from within Stratford, using the town as our base and to essentially produce a listener base of like-minded people, now those people can be, all backgrounds, all ages, all shapes and sizes. We hope people who are wanting to get on with their lives and who have that sense of getting something meaningful in their day via a podcast will enjoy listening.”

Matthew has some restrictions as to what he can talk about on his podcast due to his previous work, but this hasn’t stopped him from making some detailed episodes.

“I'm bound by the official Secret Act for Life and it goes way beyond that, as well, in terms of the restrictions that are incumbent upon me. But that said, there are a lot of things that I can talk about.

“The restrictions on me specifically relate to personalities, so serving or past members of the service, MI6, for example, or foreign agents, assets, as the Americans call them, that the service has or does use, and also details of any ongoing operations.”

To check out the podcasts created by this Stratford trio, visit https://shorturl.at/MnKJn.