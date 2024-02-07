Stratford pizza manager’s fury after Harry Potter star Emma Watson blocked his car for three hours

HARRY Potter actress Emma Watson enjoyed a short spell of Stratford nightlife on Tuesday... but her parking skills left a town centre pizza boss hot under the collar after she blocked him in for three hours.

The manager of Red Hot Mamma pizzeria, who asked not to be named, told the Herald he had no idea who Watson was, but added his kids were big fans of Harry Potter books and films.

“I’d finished a 12-hour shift and just wanted to get back home to the kids and family, but my car was blocked in by an Audi. I went up and down the street into pubs and restaurants asking if anyone owned the car but no one knew who it belonged to.”

The entrance which had been blocked by Emma Watson's Audi. Photo: Commons Licence/Georges Biard (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Emma_Watson_Cannes_2013_2.jpg)

Watson’s Audi, which had been left at the top end of Sheep Street, blocked the manager’s exit for over three hours so in the end he called the police.

They contacted a tow truck firm which turned up to remove the vehicle, but not before the actress dashed out of the Rose and Crown pub to plead with police not to take the car away.

But, like Harry Potter with his invisibility cloak, it vanished and the actress was left with a bill to reclaim her vehicle.

The manager added: “I was very angry, but I’ve calmed down since. I didn’t know who she was but I do now. Everyone makes a mistake in their life and this was one of those.”