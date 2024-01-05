Stratford pictured from the air as River Avon floods across the Rec and fields

THESE images of Stratford during the flooding earlier this week were taken by Chris Threlfall of Looking Down Drone Services.

They show how far the River Avon flooded across the Rec as well as in the fields south-west of Seven Meadows Road.

A few of the photographs show Avon Bowling Club, on the Rec, surrounded by water and the submerged benches opposite the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Holy Trinity Church looking towards the Rec. Photo: Looking Down Drone Services

While flood warnings are still in place at nine sites in Warwickshire, they are likely to be removed today (Friday) with river levels expected to return to ‘near normal’ over the weekend.

This morning the River Avon level in Stratford was recorded at 1.44m, down from a peak of around 2.3m on Wednesday night and far lower than the 1998 floods when it reached 2.71m.

Submerged benches opposite the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. Photo: Looking Down Drone Services

The new marina by Seven Meadows Road. Photo: Looking Down Drone Services

The Rec looking towards Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Looking Down Drone Services

The tennis courts on the Rsc. Photo: Looking Down Drone Services