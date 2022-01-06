Stratford picture quiz: How well do you know the town?

HOW well do you know the district’s largest town? Do you ever look up when walking around Stratford and notice those little details on top of some of the buildings?

Well, Herald photographer Mark Williamson does (he has been in the job for a fair few decades) and will be putting your knowledge of Stratford to the test with this picture quiz.

Mark has been out and about around Stratford taking images of everyday sights. Some are close-up, detailed shots of buildings, others will be photographs of areas you may regularly walk or drive passed.

All you need to do is name the building (or statue) and see how many points you can accumulate – there’s one point for each correct answer.

The answers can be found at the bottom of this page – no peeking. Enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Answers:

1. The Garrick pub

2. The Greenway car park

3. Elizabeth House, Stratford District Council’s HQ on Church Street

4. Stratford Job Centre Plus, Wood Street

5. The Armillary statue, Banbury Road

6. The Royal Shakespeare Company Costume Workshop

7. The Everyman Statue, Sheep Street

8. Stratford Hospital

9. Stratford Town Hall

10. Lloyds Bank, Bridge Street

11. American Fountain, Rother Street

12. Barnaby’s Fish Restaurant, Sheep Street

13. Shakespeare Institute, Church Street

14. Alveston Manor Hotel

15. Methodist Church, Trinity Close, Old Town

16. Stratford Leisure Centre

17. Bell Court Shopping Centre

18. Anne Hathaway’s Cottage

19. Steps at Stratford Railway Station

20. Clopton Bridge

21. The Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road

22. The bandstand at the Recreation Ground

Your score: 20-23 points: The kind of detailed observation that would have made Shakespeare proud. 15-19: A good performance. Nothing to be ashamed about. 10-14: Average. Very average. 5-9: You’re probably more concerned about the state of the pavements than looking around. 0-4: Tourist.