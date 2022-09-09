The Stratford Herald is gathering local memories and tributes to the Queen. If you would like to share your thoughts, post below or email us at news@stratford-herald.com.

Her Majesty the Queen opened the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2011 (59197633)

Stratford Mayor Gill Cleeve, on behalf of the town council, said: “It is with deep sadness, that today we learn of the death of HM The Queen.

“Queen Elizabeth ll, our monarch since 1952, gave us 70 years of outstanding dedication and selfless devoted service not only to our nation but also to the people of the Commonwealth.

“The thoughts of the town council and the people of Stratford-upon-Avon are with all members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

A book of condolence will be open at Stratford Town Hall from today (Friday, 9th September) from 4pm to 6.30pm; and then daily from 9.30am to 6.30pm daily until the State Funeral.

Rev Patrick Taylor, vicar of Holy Trinity Church, said: “The sad news of the death of The Queen is of particular significance for Anglicans in Stratford-upon-Avon as she was supreme governor of the Church of England.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived a remarkable life of service to this nation and her influence across the world has been remarkable. Whilst she was careful not to express her opinions to the public, the one exception has been her willingness to speak about the importance of her personal Christian faith. In 2002 she said, ‘I know just how much I rely on my faith to guide me through the good times and the bad. Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God…I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel.’

“The Queen’s experiences as our monarch across such a span of recent history gave her a unique perspective and wisdom which was of immense value. She displayed a deep understanding of human nature and for her this meant knowing who we are in relation to God. In her Christmas speech in 2011 she said ‘although we are capable of great acts of kindness, history teaches us that we sometimes need saving from ourselves – from our recklessness or our greed. God sent into the world a unique person – neither a philosopher nor a general (important though they are) – but a saviour, with the power to forgive’.

“Elizabeth II consistently and publicly honoured the God she served and was an extraordinary example of joyful, persevering, life-affirming, generous hearted, unstinting, wise service on behalf of others. We give thanks to God for all she was and did.

“May she rest in peace and rise in glory with all the saints.”

A Book of Condolence is available to sign at Holy Trinity Church.

New Queen: Princess Elizabeth official portrait

A statement from Stratford District Council said it was saddened at the news of The Queen’s death and offers its condolences to her family and friends at this time.

It added: “The Queen was a frequent visitor to Stratford with her last visit in March 2011 to officially open the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre, following a three-and-a-half-year transformation project.

“The district council’s headquarters in Stratford was named after the late Queen Mother, who officially opened it in April 1985 after it bought the premises from NFU Mutual Insurance.

“Following the announcement of Her Majesty’s death, the flag at Elizabeth House was lowered to half-mast and will remain in that position until 8am on the day after the funeral.

“From today (Friday) a public book of condolence will be open at Elizabeth House between 9am and 2pm in the main reception on weekdays.”

There is also an online book of condolence: The Royal Family

The council said those wishing the lay flowers can do so on the Bancroft Gardens around the Swan Fountain. Flowers will be left until the day before the funeral, when they will be moved to the Garden of Remembrance, College Street, Old Town.

Cllr Mark Cargill, chairman of the district council, said: “On behalf of all councillors and officers at Stratford District Council, I wish to express our sadness at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time.

“I, like many of you, have only ever known one Queen, Queen Elizabeth, which makes her passing doubly sad. Her noble sense of duty and dedication to public service for over 70 years was admired not only in Britain and the Commonwealth but around the world.”

Leader of the district council, Tony Jefferson, said: “This is an extremely sad occasion. Queen Elizabeth’s reign has been the one constant backcloth for virtually all my life, as it will have been for most people. Her Majesty will be sorely missed.”

And David Buckland, chief executive of the district council, said: “On behalf of all of the employees at Stratford District Council, we are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, and I offer our deepest condolences to his Majesty King Charles III and the royal family at this very saddest of times.”

Queen's visit to the RSC (56627763)

