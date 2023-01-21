RESIDENTS are having to foot the bill for “shoddy work” on the town’s pavements with claims that Warwickshire County Council has wasted thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money on work that needs to be redone.

James Charlett, from Stratford, wants the authority held accountable for what he believes is a series of failings over the maintenance and repair of pavements in the town centre.

High Street. (61910232)

He argues the council has failed to carry out monthly inspections of pavements which it said it would do. He says repair work is shoddy as replacement paving is put on a thin layer of sand which means the slabs work loose and the problem isn’t fixed. He adds the town is littered with cracked paving, collapsed drains and broken bollards making it look a mess, but most importantly – James says - people are getting injured because the pavements simply aren’t safe to walk on and he should know as his mum has fallen victim to Stratford’s paving nightmare three year ago.