Stratford pays tribute to “great man of the theatre” Timothy West

FORMER RSC actor Timothy West was described as a “true man of the theatre” following his death, peacefully in his sleep, aged 90.

Timothy, who was married to fellow actor Prunella Scales for more than 60 years, starred in television shows such as comedy drama Brass, sitcom Not Going Out and soaps Coronation Street and EastEnders.

In a statement, his children Juliet, Samuel, who is currently working with the RSC, and Joseph said: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90-years old.

“Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.”

Timothy and Prunella, 92, who played Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, appeared in the documentary series Great Canal Journeys between 2014 and 2021, which saw them travelling on narrowboats together.

Actor Timothy West cut a red ribbon to open the Shakespeare Marina in 2022. Photo: Mark Williamson

He was in Stratford in June 2022, arriving by boat, to open the new Shakespeare Marina.

As a member of the RSC, Timothy spent three seasons with the company.

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC co-artistic directors, paid tribute to the actor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Timothy West this week,” they said. “On behalf of everyone here at the RSC, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends; in particular, to his wife of 60 years; Prunella Scales, and children, including their son Sam who is one of our associate artists and will be our Malvolio in Twelfth Night this season.

“Timothy began his career in theatre as an assistant stage manager at the Wimbledon Theatre and went on to establish himself as one of the most versatile and popular stage actors of his generation.

“Throughout his 40-year career on stage, Tim enjoyed residencies with The National Theatre, English Touring Theatre and the RSC, where he appeared in three seasons during the 1960s and 70s including the 1962 Experimental season (featuring ‘Nil Carborundum’ and ‘Afore Night Come’), the 1964 ‘Dirty Plays’ season and the 1965 Stratford / Aldwych Theatre season, where he enjoyed roles in The Comedy of Errors, Timon of Athens, The Jew of Malta, Love’s Labour’s Lost and Peter Hall’s The Government Inspector, starring alongside Janet Suzman and Paul Schofield.

“Tim later returned to the RSC in 2007 to play Menenius in Gregory Doran’s production of Coriolanus alongside Janet Suzman as Volumnia and William Houston in the titular role.

“A true man of the theatre in every respect, Tim’s outstanding contribution to both the acting profession and the industry at large will continue to live long in the memory.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him at this sad time.”

During his career, Timothy played former British prime minister Winston Churchill three times, in From Churchill and the Generals (1979), The Last Bastion (1984), and Hiroshima (1995).

In 2019, the Bradford-born actor played Private Godfrey in Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes, a recreation of three missing episodes of the BBC comedy Dad’s Army.

His film roles included Commissioner Berthier in The Day Of The Jackal (1973), King Francis in From Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998), and Nazi physician and war criminal Karl Gebhardt in Hitler: The Last Ten Days (1973).

In 1984, he was appointed CBE for his services to drama in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Prior to acting, Timothy attended the John Lyon School and Bristol Grammar School, and worked as an office furniture salesman and a recording technician before becoming an assistant stage manager at Wimbledon Theatre in 1956.