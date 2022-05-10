Stratford on the route of Commonwealth Games baton relay

THE Queen’s Baton Relay will pass through Stratford this summer ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The route for the relay has been revealed this week, taking in 180 cities, towns and villages over 29 days.

The baton (56581653)

Stratford's turn will come on Friday, 22nd July. That day’s route will start in Kenilworth before heading to Whitnash, Warwick, Gaydon, Stratford, Broadway, Pershore, Upton-upon-Severn, Malvern, and finishing in Worcester.

Between 40 and 130 people will carry the baton each day and, as previously reported by the Herald, disability campaigner Elizabeth Dixon from Stratford has been asked to take part.

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

“And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Kadeena Cox receives the baton from the Queen at the launch of the relay. (56581651)

The route through the West Midlands is:

Monday, 18th July: Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, and Shrewsbury

Tuesday, 19th July: Ironbridge, Telford, Newport, Lilleshall, Stafford, Stone, Rudyard, and Leek

Wednesday, 20th July: Uttoxeter, Burton upon Trent, Lichfield, Burntwood, Chasewater, and Tamworth

Thursday 21st July: Bodymoor Heath, Atherstone, Market Bosworth, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, and Coventry

Friday, 22nd July: Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick, Gaydon, Stratford-upon-Avon, Broadway, Pershore, Upton-upon-Severn, Malvern, and Worcester

Saturday, 23rd July: Redditch, Bromsgrove, Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford, Cannock, and Walsall

Sunday, 24th July: Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley, Brierley Hill

Monday, 25th July: Oldbury, Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood, Smethwick, and West Bromwich

Tuesday, 26th July: Castle Bromwich, Fordbridge, Chelmsley Wood, Marston Green, Hampton in Arden, Meriden, Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath, Shirley, and Solihull

Wednesday 27th & Thursday 28th July: Birmingham (full route will be announced later).

The Commonwealth Games start on 28th July. Visit www.birmingham2022.com.