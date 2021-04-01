AMBITIOUS plans to attract tourists to Stratford can be revealed by the Herald today.

On the back of calls to bring visitors back to the area after the pandemic, plus the return of the big wheel to the Rec, a new company has been set up to bring a touch of the tourist attraction to Stratford.

A spokesman for the company, Stratford On Sea, said: "There's precious little in the area at the moment to encourage people to visit, and the success of the big wheel has proved that there's a real market for good old-fashioned entertainment, so we've got a stack of ideas we'd like to put into action.

"We just hope the district council will be far-sighted enough to see the benefits that SOS can offer and rubber-stamp our proposals."

Among the plans being put forward by SOS are:

Turning the disused BHS store into an amusement arcade;

Giant swan pedalos on the Avon;

Zorbing in the canal basin;

A treetop walkway through Bancroft Gardens; and

Converting the Avon bowling green into a track for dodgems.

"This is just the beginning – there's so much more we could do," said the spokesman.

"The butterfly farm could convert its heated dome into a Center Parcs-style swimming pool, we'd like to persuade the RSC to put a scale replica of Blackpool Tower on top of its own tower, and ultimately we're hoping to erect a pier out into the river at the ferry crossing.

"Imagine the kind of tourist this could bring to the area. In these times when we're desperate to find ways to build back better, what could inspire more joy than candyfloss in New Place gardens or a stick of Stratford rock and a Kiss Thee Quick hat?

"We could even really push the boat out and give the birthplace a much-needed lick of paint.

"Today just seems like the perfect day to be announcing these plans and we look forward to hearing people's reactions."