Stratford nurses inspired by colleague’s brain tumour diagnosis raise £4,500

THE nursing team at Rother House Medical Centre in Stratford has raised over £4,500 for charity after one of the team was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

They took part in the London Winter Walk Half Marathon on 25th January, raising money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

The team, pictured above in London, are still collecting money for the charity, spurred on by the devastating news that their colleague, Fiona Shanks, one of their “much-loved nurses of 20 years, had been given the life-changing diagnosis of a particularly awful brain tumour”.

The Rother House medical team in London.

They added: “Fiona has dedicated her entire working life to nursing and recently nursed her own mother through cancer, even running the Great North Run last September in aid of Cancer Research.

“If she could, Fiona would most certainly have participated in this important fundraising event herself. She has worked at Rother House for over 20 years and is a much valued member of staff.”

The fundraising page is still open for donations at https://tinyurl.com/3dv638ek