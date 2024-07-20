Stratford nursery’s book swap created in memory of Hannah Alexander

A STRATFORD nursery has created a book swap and a memorial garden following the death a former trustee earlier this year.

Hannah Alexander volunteered as a trustee at Clopton Nursery, Clopton Road, in 2018 and went on to become chair of trustees.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “She had a huge impact on the setting, lending her skill set as a solicitor to help us extend the nursery and create more places for children, but mostly she was tremendous support for the staff and a friend.

“Unfortunately, in January 2024 Hannah sadly passed away unexpectedly.”

Cllr Jason Fojtik with Hannah’s daughters Evie and Erin.

Hannah, a mum of two and a lawyer, died suddenly aged just 39 after being taken ill at her work in the Sheep Street office of Robert Lunn & Lowth on 16th January.

She was a community stalwart who was involved as a volunteer in many aspects of life in Stratford.

The garden and book swap at Clopton Nursery was opened by Stratford mayor, Cllr Jason Fojtik, with the help of Hannah’s daughters Evie and Erin.

“The aim of Hannah’s book swap is to encourage people of all ages to read more and love reading,” the spokesperson said. “Books are donated to the swap, and everyone can help themselves and take a book home to enjoy. It can either then be returned to the swap or passed on for someone else to enjoy.

Nursery manager Georgia Skinner added: “We will always miss Hannah but are so honoured that she was part of our setting and are incredibly proud that her memory will live on in our community and with us all.”