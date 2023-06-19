A CALL for Stratford to have a parking strategy across the town that helps business rather than hinders it has been made by the organisation that represents local traders.

Stratford BID (Business Improvement District) was responding to last week’s announcement by Stratford District Council that it is raising parking charges on council-owned car parks in the town.

A spokesperson for BID told the Herald: “Parking is always a contentious and complex matter for any town centre – no more so than in Stratford because of having to cater for people working in the town centre, locals using it for shopping and services, and visitors to the town.”