THE Stratford branch of Natwest is to close later this year.

The bank, which returned to private ownership last month after being bailed out with taxpayers’ money during the 2008 financial crisis, is closing dozens of branches.

The Stratford Natwest, which is on Rother Street/Wood Street, is scheduled to close on 8th October.

The branch will close in October leaving a rather ugly building empty. Image: Google

And it’s not the only branch locally which will be shut - the bank is set to pull out of Leamington on 1st October, Redditch on 14th October and Evesham next year after work has been completed on the building.

Customers who still want to use a Natwest branch will have to travel to Coventry or Solihull.

The Stratford closure will also see the loss of two ATMs - another was recently taken away from Bridge Street after the Halifax closed.

Natwest says it has seen counter transactions for personal customers in Stratford fall by 64 per cent between January 2020 and January this year.

It also states that the average number of people using the branch each month was 118 personal customers and 102 business customers.