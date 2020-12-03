There’s no excuse not to smile in Stratford according to property website Rightmove, which has named the town as one of the happiest places to live in Britain.

Henley Street Shakespeare Statue (43392484)

According to the list Stratford, with average house prices of £354,337, is the seventh happiest town, with St Ives in Cornwall taking the top spot.

Nearby Leamington did even better, taking third spot in the list.

The list is based on a survey of more than 21,000 people which asked residents to explain how they feel about where they live and asking the to rank ten happiness factors.

These factors included how friendly neighbours were, the standard of local services, the quality of nature and green spaces and the sense of belonging people felt.

Five of the top 20 happiest places are on the coast and people living in rural areas were also found to be happier with where they live than respondents living in cities or urban areas, reflecting a nationwide trend of people wanting better access to outdoor spaces.