Stratford musicians head to Birmingham to recreate The Band’s Last Waltz concert

WHAT concert would you like to have been at? Live Aid 40 years ago perhaps, or maybe Woodstock or Monterey Pop in the swinging sixties tickles your fancy?

For one group of Stratford musicians it’s an easy choice: the definitive and iconic gig they would have loved to have been at is The Band’s Last Waltz concert at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, 1976.

The biblical gig held on Thanksgiving Day, 25th November, had an impossibly starry line-up and even saw the feeding of the 5,400 concert-goers with a celebratory turkey dinner ahead of the music.

Although the WLDFLWRS can’t go back in time, and there’s no dinner included, they are serving up the essence of The Band’s last stand in a must-see concert at Birmingham Town Hall on 27th November.

Before we get down to that, a little history.

The Band (capital T, capital B) were the hottest, tightest outfit of their day. Hailing from Toronto, the five-strong band included charismatic guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson. The quintessential musician’s musicians and famed for their Americana vibe, they were originally called the Hawks. They became Bob Dylan’s backing band in the mid-60s and were renamed The Band thereafter.

By the time they came to that last gig in San Francisco in 1976, they could call upon the creme de la creme of rock to come and do a guest spot. Taking them up on the offer were (deep breath): fellow Canadians Joni Mitchell and Neil Young; their old pal Bob Dylan; plus an assortment of other guests they admired – Muddy Waters, Dr John, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Ron Wood, Neil Diamond, and others.

What’s more, the whole shebang was filmed by Robertson's friend, filmmaker Martin Scorsese. His two-hour documentary-film released in 1978 further entrenched the legendary status of The Last Waltz.

“We have a weird affinity with The Last Waltz,” says WLDFLWRS’ Jono Wright, explaining his band’s upcoming gig. “It’s a great collection of songs, and we just love the music.”

The WLDFLWRS core band are Jono (guitar, vocals), Katherine Abbott (acoustic guitar, vocals), Jack Blackman (guitar, vocals), Wes Finch (bass, vocals) and Chris Quirk (drums vocals).

For the Birmingham gig they will be calling upon around 15 of their own rather splendid guests, which includes guitarist Stephen Steinhaus, Nigel Clark (Dodgy), Chris Helme (Seahorses), Neil Ivison (Ginger Wildheart and the Sinners), The Lost Notes, and PP Arnold – the American soul singer who began her career in the 1960s as an Ikette with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Herald Arts met three of the WLDFLWRS, Jono, Jack and Chris, to chat about their upcoming concert over coffee.

“The original concept represents the end of an era,” says Jack, further summing up the appeal of the Last Waltz.

“That rock and roll era came to an end – the hippie life and Woodstock. Something else took its place, which is good as well. You don't get many concerts of that ilk that span such a wealth of musical styles. You've literally got everything, it tells the story of American music.”

The WLDFLWRS’ own roots go back to the Street Arts initiative, a charity that transformed lives through music and creativity and led by Doug Armstrong, who sadly died late last year.

“Myself, Jack, Wes and Catherine were all involved in the Street Arts sessions where we were working together to support other people writing songs, coming up with ideas. And we would often have a bit of a play and a mess around at the end of sessions and it was always quite good fun,” explains Jono, who’s a headteacher when not playing music.

Jack, a full-time musician, continues: “Street Arts made an album, and Doug suggested we play something for ‘half an hour’. So we cobbled some songs together and put on a concert at the Arts House a couple of years ago, basically to promote the album. Afterwards we were like, ‘Oh that sounded quite good’.

Last Waltz: It’s The Band on the re-run

“Then Doug asked us to do a fundraiser for Street Arts at the United Reformed Church. This time Nigel Clarke (from Dodgy) joined us, and Steinhaus [local guitarist] came and did the Muddy Waters stuff, so it was kind of the foundation of what we’re doing now.”

Jono continues: “It kind of planted a bit of a seed really, and we were like, this has got some legs. And then we went and we got asked to go and do a gig in Halifax.”

It was at this point that drummer Chris got involved, and the band first put on The Last Waltz in Halifax last year.

It’s also where they met up with PP Arnold, who they describe as “having the biggest voice you ever heard, it gives you goosebumps”.

“We’re not tribute musicians,” points out Jono. “We don’t want to just go out and play covers. Certainly if you said to me, would you rather be playing your own music or playing somebody else’s music, I think we’d all agree we’d like to play our own music.

“There’s not many of the songs that we haven’t played from The Last Waltz but we’re not playing all of them at this gig. The first handful of songs are very iconic [Up on Cripple Creek, The Shape I’m In, It Makes No Difference, Life Is a Carnival] so we’re doing that exactly as it is. And the tail end is pretty much as it is, with everyone on stage.”

He adds: “The main difference is we’ve moved The Weight from the middle of the set to the end – it’s an iconic song that will get everybody going, plus it was Doug’s favourite song. So it’s the best thing for us and a cool way to wrap it up.”

Just like the jamming vibe of the original gig, Jono says they’ll be keeping things pretty fluid.

“If Jack’s playing an acoustic guitar, if I’m playing something different, and then we might rethink depending on when the guests are coming on.”

Asked what Doug would make of it all, Jono says: “He’d be very proud. But he would probably say to me that I should be more organised – basically we need a bloody Doug!”

Jack and Jono are in agreement of their hopes for their Last Waltz recreations: “We want the people who are fans of The Band, and who are fans of the film, to appreciate our homage to it, and kind of get what we’re trying to do. And for people who aren’t necessarily fans, to be inspired and become fans of ours! And just to enjoy the night.”

- A Celebration of The Last Waltz is on at Birmingham Town Hall on 27th November, buy tickets at bmusic.co.uk