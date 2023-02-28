Stratford music store will close at the end of March

THE Musicroom retail store in Rother Street, Stratford is to close on 31st March.

Hal Leonard Europe, the leading sheet music publisher and distributor which owns the shop, has confirmed that the Stratford store and six other outlets throughout the country will cease trading at the end of the month, with the business increasing its focus on the growth of its Musicroom.com e-commerce channel.

The other shops to be closed are in Edinburgh, Exeter, Lincoln, Salisbury and York, along with the Musicroom concession in the Dublin music store, McCullough Pigott.