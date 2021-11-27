Stratford mum helping holidaymakers plan their dream trip away

WHEN the Covid pandemic left thousands of people from the holiday industry out of work, a new business was created to tap into the knowledge of cabin crew.

Doors2Manual makes tailor-made holidays for clients and one of its new travel concierges is Laura Reynolds, pictured, from Wootton Wawen, who worked as cabin crew for 20 years.

Laura said: “The business has been set up for crew members to be the travel concierges because we have a bank of knowledge of destinations worldwide, and we thought it was a great opportunity to be able to share our knowledge with clients and give them the best information on where to visit.

“They often come to us with a sparse idea of what they want to do, so we build a package around their needs as opposed to pre-made packages. I think because we’ve travelled to all these places and got a sense of them, we know the sites to see and the bars and restaurants to visit that might not be advertised as much.”

The pandemic has changed much about the world, but even before March 2020 travel was changing, as mum-of-three Laura explained: “When I was younger you would go to a high street and sit down with a travel agent, and I think that people are looking for that more personal touch now.

“Also, since the pandemic, people want to have confidence in someone that they can speak to rather than going on a whim and booking something online, where people have struggled to get refunds or been on hold for a long time.

“I was on holiday in Australia when the pandemic hit and I experienced how difficult it is to get hold of a company when you’re stuck somewhere, especially when you’ve never dealt with someone directly. Whereas we would take that pressure off the client and go through all those necessary routes for them.”

The service also looks at the finer details of a holiday.

Laura said: “I’ve got a client who’s a single parent wanting to go to Mexico and they’re very eco-friendly, so want to look at the eco side of a holiday. There’s also a family with young teenagers who want to go to the Maldives but assume it’s just set up for couples and honeymooners, so it’s about trying to find those resorts that would suit them as a family.”

She added: “I’ve been very lucky, almost spoiled really, to have been to so many places so it’s about helping people who want to tick destinations off their bucket list and have those experiences.”