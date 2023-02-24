STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi is facing the threat of being de-selected as the Conservative candidate at the next general election.

This sensational development follows his ignominious sacking from the government for breaching the ministerial code over the handling of his tax arrangements.

Stratford MP and Chairman of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi taking questions from students at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62635539)

The Herald understands that the question of de-selecting Mr Zahawi will be discussed at meeting of Stratford Conservative Association’s executive council towards the end of March.