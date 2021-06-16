Stratford MP's home could move constituency

PROPOSALS to redraw the electoral map of England could see Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi’s property in Upper Tysoe moved to a neighbouring constituency.

Nadhim Zahawi (48285225)

The Boundary Commission for England has published its initial proposals to redraw constituencies across the country to ensure that they are more equally balanced in terms of voter numbers.

Proposed changes to the Stratford constituency would impact an area in the south-east – mainly the Tysoe villages, which would be moved into the Kenilworth and Southam constituency.

In his register of interests, Mr Zahawi has listed a residential property, 31 acres of land and stables in Upper Tysoe.

When asked about the proposed changes and the impact on his property, Mr Zahawi told the Herald: “By law, the commission is required to draw up seats with 69,724 to 77,062 electors and it is necessary for changes to take place in order to achieve this.

“I note from the report Stratford-upon-Avon is within the permitted range for electorates, requiring only minor changes, and that the commission has offered more than one option on the realignment of wards and respective local authorities within the constituency.”

The review proposes that the West Midlands has 57 constituencies – a reduction of two from the current number. Nationally, it would see major changes to the parliamentary map, with England set to gain ten additional seats at the expense of Wales, which is due to lose eight, and Scotland, which will be down two.