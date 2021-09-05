Nadhim Zahawi Photo: PA Media (50907596)

THIS summer, as we have been enjoying the fruits of the vaccine rollout, another challenge has once again reared its head, both in the constituency and across the globe. The challenge of climate change and the inevitable adverse weather events that come with it.

I was particularly shocked to see the flooding in Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, and the scale of the devastation they have wrought.

Closer to home, I am sure none of us want a repeat of the 2012 floods, where the River Avon burst its banks. Crucially, new measures are being brought in and have been brought in, reducing damage and allowing our emergency services to act swiftly in such an event. These measures include the Flood Recovery Framework, making funding available through the Community Recovery Grant or the Business Recovery Grant. Furthermore, this government is taking the important step of investing a record £5.2 billion to better protect 336,000 properties from flooding and coastal erosion over the next six years.

These are undoubtedly necessary measures, however, I firmly believe this must be part of a broader strategy that emphasises the reduction of emissions and the incorporation of new technologies. It also means investing in existing technologies which is why the government has launched its plan for a world-leading hydrogen economy, underpinned by our new hydrogen strategy.

Hydrogen can play a critical role in achieving net zero by 2050 with government analysis suggesting that 20-35 per cent of our energy could be hydrogen-based.

Moving to cleaner, greener, energy also presents the opportunity to level up our infrastructure and create thousands of high-quality, green-collar jobs. By 2030, it is expected that our hydrogen economy could create 9,000 such jobs, rising to 100,000 by 2050.

However, hydrogen is just one component in our mission to eradicate the UK’s contribution to climate change. We will also aim to take the crucial step of producing enough offshore wind to power every home in the country, supporting up to 60,000 further jobs.

Locally, here in Stratford, there are important steps being taken too. I welcome the plans to establish a new climate hub, Net Zero, in the constituency, which has been given funding by Warwickshire County Council (WCC). Net Zero aims to educate the public not just on climate change, but also on steps they can take to reduce their carbon footprint and be more energy-efficient. I am pleased with the investments being made by both the local and national governments, with WCC supporting a number of local schemes, including a variety of practical renewable energy projects.

I am also excited by the new local eCargo bikes scheme. Stratford District Council has secured funding from the Department for Transport for a fleet of ten eCargo bikes, which can then be trialled by local businesses for deliveries before deciding whether or not to invest in their own. These bikes have the potential to reduce congestion in our town, as well as cutting air pollution and our carbon footprint. I look forward to their introduction in the spring.

As this summer’s weather has reiterated, it is extremely clear that, at every level, we must strive to make positive changes in order to meet our essential net zero target. I am extremely proud to be working in our greenest ever government and I am committed to supporting our community in playing its part in eradicating UK emissions.