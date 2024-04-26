Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi was ‘promoting event’ and town when he used phone during Shakespeare Birthday parade
Published: 14:59, 26 April 2024
STRATFORD’S MP has defended being on his mobile phone during the Birthday parade on Saturday (21st April) saying he was promoting the town on social media.
It was on social media that Nadhim Zahawi came in for criticism – and a few jokes – after he was photographed using his phone while walking along in front of the crowds.
Some questioned if he was using Google Maps to find his way around Stratford, other suggested he was looking for a new job.