Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi was ‘promoting event’ and town when he used phone during Shakespeare Birthday parade

By Stratford News Editor
-
Published: 14:59, 26 April 2024

STRATFORD’S MP has defended being on his mobile phone during the Birthday parade on Saturday (21st April) saying he was promoting the town on social media.

It was on social media that Nadhim Zahawi came in for criticism – and a few jokes – after he was photographed using his phone while walking along in front of the crowds.

Nadhim Zahawi was captured using his phone during the Birthday parade.
Some questioned if he was using Google Maps to find his way around Stratford, other suggested he was looking for a new job.

