Stratford MP urged to visit asylum seekers he wants moved from town hotel

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has been invited to visit the asylum seekers who are living at a hotel in the town after he called for the building to be among the first to be closed by the government.

Mr Zahawi last week said he would like the Grosvenor Hotel returned to its original status after 13 months’ housing asylum seekers. In a statement the Conservative MP said he would put the hotel forward as one of the 50 to be included on an exit list announced by the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick.

However, Welcome Here, a group that has been supporting the families living at the hotel, has urged Mr Zahawi to visit the asylum seekers and help them move into new homes and, for the adults, jobs.