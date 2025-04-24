BEING sanctioned by Russia is something Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella will wear as a ‘badge of honour’, she told the Herald.

Ms Perteghella is one of 15 UK MP’s to have been sanctioned by Russia for ‘hostile statements and unfounded accusations’ about Moscow. This was confirmed in a statement by the Russian foreign affairs ministry yesterday (23rd April).

The statement says that “a number of members of the UK Parliament” have been included on a “Russian stop list". The sanction means that the MPs, and six members of the House of Lords also included on the list, are banned from entering Russia.

Ms Perteghella: “Yesterday we were told that the Russian government had sanctioned 15 UK MPs and six members of the House of Lords, and I was one of them. Together with some of my Liberal Democrat colleagues, this is our sanction for speaking truth to power, I will not be intimidated by Russia's blacklist.

“In fact I will wear that as a badge of honour and I will continue to stand up for Ukraine in the constituency and in Parliament.”

Other MP’s placed on the sanction list have given their reaction in parliament. Labour’s Johanna Baxter said the decision to sanction her came as “no coincidence”, on the same day that she launched a report into the forced deportation of an estimated 19,546 children from Ukraine into Russia.

Ms Baxter told the Commons: “If Vladimir Putin thinks that sanctioning me will silence me, he is very, very wrong.

“It is no coincidence that that sanction came on a day where I released and launched a report that I co-authored with UK Friends of Ukraine on the issue of the stolen children, which outlines in detail the systemic capture, re-education and conscription of Ukrainian children by Russia.”

Jim Shannon, the DUP MP for Strangford who was also sanctioned on Wednesday, said the decision would mean he would have to moor the “super yacht” – which he does not have – in Ballywalter, Co Down, instead of the Russian capital.

The full list of sanctioned MPs is below:

Liberal Democrats

Alistair Carmichael MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Chris Coghlan MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Will Forster MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿James MacCleary MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Helen Maguire MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Mike Martin MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Manuella Perteghella MP

Cameron Thomas MP

﻿﻿﻿Lord Jeremy Purvis

﻿﻿﻿Baroness Julie Smith

Labour

﻿﻿﻿Johanna Baxter MP

﻿﻿﻿Phil Brickell MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Blair McDougall MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Tim Roca MP

﻿﻿﻿﻿Jeevun Sandher MP

﻿﻿﻿Lord Kevan Jones

Conservative

﻿﻿﻿Lord Charles Banner

﻿﻿﻿Lord Ross Kempsell

Scottish National Party

Stephen Gethins MP

Democratic Unionist Party

Jim Shannon MP

Crossbench

Lord David Alton



