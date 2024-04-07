Stratford MP says he’s committed to constituency after links to high-profile job

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has said he’s committed to fighting for his seat at the next general election despite national reports linking him to a high-profile job.

The former chancellor is reportedly in talks about chairing the Very Group, the large online retailer and financial services firm and the largest part of the Barclay family’s business empire.

Sky News said the potential move had fuelled speculation that Mr Zahawi would join a mass exodus of Conservative MPs at the general election. It reported that discussions were ongoing, but added there was no certainty Mr Zahawi would take the job.