Stratford MP said to be among those calling for Boris Johnson to quit

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi, who yesterday (Tuesday) accepted the role of chancellor, was reportedly among a delegation of MPs that was set to tell Boris Johnson to resign.

A number of news outlets have been reporting that some of the country’s most senior Conservative politicians were ready to tell the prime minister to go.

Pressure has been building on Mr Johnson following the resignation of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, which then sparked a mass resignation of ministers.

While Mr Johnson has insisted he will not resign, the growing number of Conservatives calling for him to leave Downing Street may be enough to end his term as PM.

Others believed to be a part of the delegation include transport secretary Grant Shapps, Brandon Lewis and Simon Hart.

Mr Zahawi’s reported inclusion in the delegation has raised the most surprise after his loyalty to the prime minister yesterday saw him accept the role of chancellor.