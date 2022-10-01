Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi's column: A remarkable effort for Her Majesty

I WANT to start this month’s column by thanking all of those who made the service and procession for Queen Elizabeth II possible. It took remarkable effort and coordination to produce an event worthy of Her Majesty.

A number of constituents have written to me in the last week asking that I thank those who made it possible for us to reflect on her life collectively, as a community, here in Stratford-upon-Avon, in places such as the Holy Trinity and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II united us and it was touching to see her unite us still even in her passing.

The funeral being shown in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59688819)

Understandably, I have also received a significant amount of emails regarding the cost and supply of energy. In light of these concerns, and the international factors driving up the cost of wholesale gas, the government has announced the introduction of an Energy Price Guarantee (EPG). The EPG will ensure that households would make a typical saving of at least £1,000 a year. I know this will come as a relief to many.