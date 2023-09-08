Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi silent over reports of potential job at national newspaper group

STRATFORD’S MP, it seems, has got another job to add to his already crowded CV.

According to The Times newspaper, Nadhim Zahawi is acting as the middleman on behalf of the Barclay family to help them regain control of The Daily Telegraph and its sister paper, The Sunday Telegraph.

And there’s a suggestion that if the negotiations are successful, and the Barclays do indeed win back control of the papers, Mr Zahawi will be rewarded for his efforts by being made chairman of the newspaper group.