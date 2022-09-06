Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi replaced as chancellor as Liz Truss forms new cabinet

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi’s time as chancellor ended this evening (Tuesday) as new prime minister Liz Truss announced her cabinet.

He will be replaced in the Treasury by Kwasi Kwarteng, a close ally of Ms Truss.

Mr Zahawi was appointed to the role on 5th July by former PM Boris Johnson, holding the position for nine weeks. That makes him the second shortest serving chancellor of the exchequer in modern political history

Mr Zahawi, who supported Ms Truss’s campaign to become PM after his own leadership bid failed to attract enough backing, has accepted a new job as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss has rewarded other close allies and cleared out cabinet of those MPs who supported her rival for the top job, Rishi Sunak.

Therese Coffey is deputy prime minister and health Secretary, while James Cleverly is the foreign secretary. Former attorney general Suella Braverman is the new home secretary, replacing Priti Patel.

Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay, who supported Mr Sunak, were all removed from their jobs and sent to the backbenches.

Shailesh Vara, another Mr Sunak backer, was out as Northern Ireland Secretary.

Earlier, Nadine Dorries, who had backed Ms Truss, confirmed that she had been asked to stay on as Culture Secretary but had decided that she also would be returning to the backbenches.