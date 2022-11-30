Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi Opinion: A balanced plan to protect the vulnerable

ON 17th November the chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt MP, delivered his Autumn Statement. Many of you wrote to me in anticipation of the statement, and therefore I thought it may help to detail some of the measures laid out in this column.

The chancellor has been transparent about the economic difficulties facing the UK, and he has made difficult, but needed, decisions to improve economic stability, address inflation, and support low income households with everyday expenses. In particular, the chancellor confirmed the extension of the energy bills support scheme until 2024 to help those who need it most. Benefits and pensions will also be increased by 10.1 per cent come next April, in line with inflation. I am hopeful this will be welcomed by those who have taken the time to write to me concerning this, especially those who were worried about the triple-lock.