Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi joins race to be new prime minister

NADHIM Zahawi, the new chancellor, has today (Saturday) joined the race to be the new Conservative Party leader.

Launching his leadership bid, Mr Zahawi said he would lower taxes for individuals, families and business, increase defence spending, and continue with education reforms that he started in his previous role as education secretary.

The Stratford MP will compete against the former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, as well as Grant Shapps, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Earlier today, defence secretary Ben Wallace ruled himself out of the race to be the next Tory leader and prime minister.

Mr Zahawi is being backed by Michelle Donelan, who resigned from the role of education secretary after less than 36 hours in the role, and former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

He said: “My aim is a simple one: to provide the opportunities that were afforded to my generation, to all Britons, whoever you are and wherever you come from. To steady the ship and to stabilise the economy.”

"Thanks to Brexit, we are now a free nation. Let's not just talk about the opportunities that follow, let's take them."

Mr Zahawi added that he wanted to "focus on letting children be children, protecting them from damaging and inappropriate nonsense being forced on them by radical activists".