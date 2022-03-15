Stratford MP, Nadhim Zahawi: "It won't end well for tyrant Putin"

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

“IT never ends well for tyrants,” Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said as he gave his stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and drew on his own family’s experience of fleeing a dictatorship.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Zahawi condemned the “tyranny and thuggery” of Vladimir Putin’s regime and explained the efforts the UK government was making to both combat Russia’s invasion and support the Ukrainian people.

“My family have experience of a dictator and a despot who lashes out at their neighbours,” said Mr Zahawi. “We fled Saddam Hussein in the late ‘70s. He lashed out and invaded Kuwait, and did much worse to his own people, as Putin is doing, both to the free Ukrainian people and to many of his own as well.

“We must make sure we offer Ukrainians open and welcoming hearts and arms. We will take over 200,000 Ukrainians both through the family route but also through the asylum and refugee status.

“We in the Department for Education are certainly making sure that we make preparations so that the children of those who come over and are coming over have places in our schools.”

After a slow and much-criticised start in its response to visa applications from refugees, Boris Johnson last week insisted the UK will be as generous as possible to Ukrainians fleeing the invasion. This would see measures to speed up the process for entry into the UK, including a new visa processing centre in Calais, France. Some refugees have reported arriving in the French port to be told visa applications have to be made in either Paris or Brussels.

On Monday night (7th March) 300 visas had been issued out of a total of 8,900 family scheme applications that have been submitted. That number increased to 500 on Tuesday (8th March).

The government has imposed sanctions on Russian and is sending financial support and military hardware to Ukraine.

Mr Zahawi added: “We continue to make sure we help President Zelensky and the Ukrainian army and the lions of Ukraine who will fight this tyranny of Putin and his cronies with lethal defensive weapons. We led the way with the Americans, in that we were the first to supply them with the anti-tank weapons, and the rest of Europe has now followed, which I think is really important, because they are fighting for their freedom, and for justice, and they will prevail.”

When asked whether the UK has been too slow in bringing sanctions on Putin’s associates, Mr Zahawi backed the government’s response so far, adding that while they will continue to apply pressure, a unified front from all countries is the best approach.

“I think the part which has been missing from the debate on this is that actually we already had sanctioned 275 Russians who are associated with the tyranny and the thuggery that Putin and his cronies are imposing on their free neighbours, and we’re going much further.

“It’s a joint effort with our European allies and partners, and with the rest of the world of course, so we continue to rachet up pressure. The foreign secretary has joined her fellow foreign secretaries in the European Union to continue to look at areas that we can degrade the Russian military machine financially.

“And, of course, we must make sure we continue to apply pressure to all those who aid the Putin regime.

“It never ends well for tyrants, I can tell you that for certain. I don’t know how long it will take, but ultimately freedom, democracy and, most importantly, justice will prevail, and I’m certain that it will.”

Stratford Quakers have written to Mr Zahawi asking him to use his position to change the government’s approach to Ukrainian refugees.

James Pavitt, clerk of Stratford Quakers, said: “Unlike other European countries, the UK has refused to waive visa requirements. Its arrangements for the processing of visa applications are completely inadequate to the scale of need.”

He added that refugees need quick and easy access to the UK.