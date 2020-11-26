Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi hugely disappointed by Tier 3 announcement

Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi is urging everyone to work together to drive down coronavirus infections so Warwickshire might be moved into Tier 2 measures when the latest restrictions are reviewed.

Mr Zahawi said: “I am hugely disappointed and sad that Warwickshire will be moving into Tier 3 next week, in particular because of the effect this will have on our hospitality and tourism industries who have already been through so much this year.

“It seems that the high numbers of infections, especially among those over 60, and hospitalisations in the north of the county have counted against us.

“I understand the concerns raised by large numbers of constituents about why the restrictions in Stratford-on-Avon are being affected by factors in areas further away from us than from our immediate neighbours, such as Worcestershire and Oxfordshire, both of whom will be moving into Tier 2 next week.

“The whole county therefore needs to work together to drive down infections so we can follow our neighbouring counties into Tier 2 when these restrictions are reviewed in a fortnight’s time. I will do all I can to push and make the case for this happen”.