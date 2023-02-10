Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi continues the 'keep quiet and carry on' approach

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi continued to remain silent this week following his sacking from the government for breaches of the ministerial code.

Mr Zahawi, who has repeatedly been asked by the Herald to explain his position to his constituents, was fired as chairman of the Conservative Party and minister without portfolio over his failure to disclose investigations by HMRC into his tax affairs.

Nadhim Zahawi. Photo: Mark Williamson

Eventually it emerged that Mr Zahawi had settled a tax bill of around £5 million, including a substantial fine, when he was chancellor of the exchequer, the minister in charge of the UK’s taxation system.