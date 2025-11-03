STRATFORD MP Manuela Perteghella was on model behaviour last weekend when she posed for an art class.

A long-standing supporter of the Brook Arts Hub in Shottery which opened in April, she happily posed while 15 of the community art group’s artists painted her portrait.

Each participant paid to take part in the four-hour session, which started at 11am on Saturday (25th October), and raised £200.

Once completed, the artworks were put on display and Manuela had the tough choice of choosing which one to buy to go on display at her constituency office in Stratford.

“Manuela looked at all of the pieces for a long time and she was very complimentary of everyone’s work,” said Sophie Clausen, Brook Arts Hub creative director.

Manuela with the artists at Brook Arts Hub

“She’s such a good model and so kind. It was quite emotional in the end because the artists had worked so hard for so many hours. It was great to share what everyone had done.

“This was Manuela's own idea, she suggested it to me a while ago. It was great for her to take time out of her busy schedule to give something back to the artistic community in Stratford, which means a lot to her.”

Sophie added: “She was very moved by the effort that people put into her portraits and at the end she said she would love to buy more of them.”

The event was warmly received, and Sophie says there is a similar event upcoming in January, with chair of Stratford District Council, Cllr Kate Rolfe, volunteering to be the next model.

Manuela posing during the session

“I’ve had a lot of feedback afterwards from people saying how great it was to get a chance to meet and paint Manuela, but also that the whole atmosphere at the hub felt very welcoming and a supportive group of fellow artists,” said Sophie.

“The hub is not just for a certain level of artists, it’s for everyone; we don't distinguish between professional and non-professional. We are for everyone who enjoys making art.”

Arts Rising Collective (ARC) – a collective of artists, writers and makers – was set up in 2021 with the aim to gain an arts hub and provide the many local creatives with more artistic opportunities.

After a long search for an affordable and suitable base, ARC has signed an initial two-year lease with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to manage and run 24 Cottage Lane in Shottery – The Brook – as an arts hub.

Since it was officially opened by Manuela in April, Sophie says the hub has been quick to find its feet.

“We were a bit worried it wouldn’t take off at the start, if people didn’t come but, thankfully, we gathered momentum quickly,” she said.

Artist Julie Swinsco with the portait she painted at the Brook Arts Hub in Shottery of Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, right, pictured with Sophie Clausen, creative director of the hub. Photo: Iain Duck

“We have loads of people who run affordable workshops. It’s a multi-use arts hub, with five resident artists and four studios, we also host art talks and film screenings. Other sessions offer live drawing, print making and writing.”

A weekly session working with Stratford refugee charity Welcome Here called Create and Connect is also proving popular, having started a month ago.

“We work with the refugees and the asylum-seekers every Mon-day,” explained Sophie. “They come together and mix with people who regularly use the hub.”

“We want to build people’s confidence, give them a chance to meet other people, make friends and improve their wellbeing via art.”

Sophie added: “There’s an overwhelming number of people who are lonely and they tell us how they feel better for coming to the hub. It’s given them a purpose.”

All of the portraits of Manuela will be on display at Brook Arts Hub until Christmas, and anyone can pop in and see them.