Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella make maiden speech in Parliament

STRATFORD MP Manuela Perteghella made her maiden speech in the House of Commons last Thursday (12th September) watched by her family.

The Liberal Democrat MP spoke of how it was the greatest honour of her life to represent the constituency where she has lived for 13 years.

As is traditional in an MP’s maiden speech, Manuela painted a picture of Stratford-on-Avon, highlighting its natural beauty, its communities, schools and businesses.

She also told the Commons: “I’m not the first to bring Italian heritage to this role. That distinction belongs to another of my predecessors, John Profumo, who beat me to it. Though, Madam Deputy Speaker, I’m planning on a much quieter stay in the history books.”

There was praise for her predecessor, Conservative Nadhim Zahawi who stood down before the general election, and in particular his work on the Covid vaccines roll-out.

Manuela Perteghella’s official portrait from Parliament.

There were mentions for many of the area’s towns and villages, Shakespeare Birthday celebrations and Heart of England Forest.

“What makes our constituency special is, above all, is its people,” she continued. “Resilient, community-minded, each town and village is blessed with volunteers helping in repair cafés, foodbanks, community speedwatch, flood action teams and workshops.

“There are outstanding places of learning, such as our local schools and colleges, the Shakespeare Institute of the University of Birmingham, the University of Warwick Innovation Campus, and national portfolio organisations such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.”

On a more serious note, Manuela added: “As a rural constituency, we face many challenges, from NHS dentist visits to long waiting times to access mental health services, SEND families have to battle for education provision, and fuel poverty – many of my vulnerable constituents live in homes which are off-grid and expensive to keep.”

She concluded: “As Shakespeare wrote, some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them. I stand here today not because I was born great, or because I sought greatness, but because the people of Stratford-on-Avon have entrusted me with public service. Together, we can achieve greatness, not for ourselves, but for our constituents and the country. With a new Parliament, the stage is set, and now it’s time for us to play our part.”