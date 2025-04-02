Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella column: Fighting on home turf and in London

WHETHER I’m meeting residents in Alcester, chatting at community events in Shipston, knocking on doors in Studley, or welcoming people into my constituency office in Stratford, I hear many of the same concerns: speeding, potholes and car crime. These aren’t just small frustrations, they affect how safe we feel in our neighbourhoods and how proud we are of our local area. I want you to know these issues matter to me and I’m working hard to address them.

Speeding is one of the most frequent concerns raised with me. It happens on busy village roads and quiet country lanes alike.

I’ve met parents too worried to let their children walk to school, and older residents who feel nervous even crossing their street. Speeding endangers lives and erodes our sense of safety in the places we should feel most secure.

Manuela Perteghella at her office in Stratford. Photo: Iain Duck

I’ve raised these concerns with Warwickshire County Council and your county councillors, calling for better traffic calming measures that slow traffic naturally. I’ve also urged them to listen to local campaigners and parish councils who know their communities best. I want to thank volunteers in community-led initiatives like Speed Watch groups, who are doing excellent work to encourage drivers to slow down. But local action needs national support, and I’m pressing for government backing to make these measures consistent and effective.

Potholes are another common frustration. They don’t just damage cars - they put cyclists at risk and discourage people from walking or getting out and about. Good roads help people feel connected and cared for. We need the county council to publish a clear action plan to tackle the worst-affected roads and rural lanes. You can help by reporting potholes – whether through the county council website, your local councillor, or the FixMyStreet app. Every report strengthens the case for repairs, and it really does make a difference.

Car crime is also on the rise. Vehicle thefts, catalytic converter thefts and car and home break-ins leave people feeling unsettled. Beyond the financial cost and hassle of dealing with insurance claims, these crimes damage that vital feeling of safety. I’ve raised this with the police and crime commissioner and Warwickshire Police, asking for more patrols and action to make people feel secure. I know these problems don’t have quick fixes, but I promise I will keep pushing – locally, in council meetings, and in Parliament – until we see real progress. Stratford-on-Avon deserves to be a place where people not only are safe but feel safe too.

In Parliament, there have been several important debates and votes recently. Three key events I want to highlight are the Water Bill and the Employment Rights Bill, and the WASPI Debate. The Water (Special Measures) Bill is a welcome step, but with only 15 per cent of English rivers in good ecological health, it must go further. We need stronger regulation in the water industry, including protecting consumers and ensuring water bills are fair. Local authorities should have more power to monitor and restore the health of our rivers, lakes, and coastlines. We need to tackle climate change and move towards a public-benefit model for water companies – debt-free, not-for-profit, and with all profits reinvested into the water system. This would protect taxpayers and customers and hold private companies accountable.

The Employment Rights Bill was another important moment. I supported amendments aimed at tackling workplace harassment and improving employee protections. However, I abstained from voting for the bill at its final reading. While I support many of its aims – such as strengthening parental leave, improving statutory sick pay, and providing security for zero-hours workers – the government left too many details to secondary legislation. That makes it impossible to back the bill in full without knowing how those key details will be delivered.

I also took part in the recent WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) debate and spoke up for the estimated 6,500 affected women in our constituency. These women were not properly notified of state pension age changes and deserve compensation. I admire the WASPI women’s tireless campaigning. On 17th December 2024, the work and pensions secretary apologised for delays in notification letters but still refused to award compensation, despite recommendations from the parliamentary and health service ombudsman. This was a betrayal of millions of pension-age women. We continue to push both this and the previous government to deliver fair compensation, and I will keep fighting on their behalf.

You can email me at manuela.perteghella.mp@parliament.uk