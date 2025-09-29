Stratford MP joins growing opposition to Labour’s plans for digital ID cards

STRATFORD’S MP has opposed the government’s plans for digital ID cards saying they will have no impact on stopping small boats from crossing the Channel.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Friday a new ID system would be mandatory for people working in the UK by 2029.

The announcement was met with fierce opposition including a petition calling on the government to back down, which on Saturday morning had reached more than 1.5m entries.

The Liberal Democrats have also opposed the scheme, saying it raises serious questions about people’s right to a private life.

Manuela Perteghella said: “People should not be forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives. Mandatory digital ID will require people to do just that.

“Furthermore, people shouldn’t be turned into criminals just because they can’t have a digital ID or choose not to. This will be especially worrying to millions of older people, people living in poverty and disabled people – who are more likely to be digitally excluded.

“It is estimated that around 4.5 million people don’t own a smartphone. We are hurtling towards a future where people will be completely excluded from government service and public life if they don’t have a smartphone.”

She added: “As for stopping the boats; Italy has had ID cards for decades, and that hasn’t made any impact on dangerous sea crossings.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Keir Starmer seems determined to lead a government of gimmicks - that just adds to our tax bills and bureaucracy, whilst doing next to nothing to tackle channel crossings.

“Imagine if the government devoted this much money and focus on getting GP waiting times down, or fixing social care, instead of pursuing the Labour Party’s decades long obsession with ID cards and more state control.

“It is nonsensical, and the Liberal Democrats will fight against it tooth and nail - just as we successfully did against Tony Blair’s ID cards.”

Sir Keir said digital ID would help convince voters the immigration system was “fair”, adding: “Decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them.”

People will not be required to carry the ID, which will be held on smartphones, or asked to produce it.