Stratford MP cuts the ribbon at long-awaited new school

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A NEW school for a new community – Tudor Grange Primary Academy was officially opened by the secretary of state for education, Nadhim Zahawi, on Friday (4th March).

Gallery1

The school, part of the Tudor Grange Academies Trust, first opened its doors in 2019 as part of the Department for Education’s ‘free school’ programme, and spent its first two years in temporary accommodation before moving into purpose-built premises.

Forming a key part of the Meon Vale village, once a Ministry of Defence site known as Long Marston Estate, the school will be two-form entry, accommodating 450 children together with an additional 30 nursery places.

To welcome Mr Zahawi to their new school, the children performed a song they had written themselves, before taking on a series of Shakespeare-themed activities, including puppet-making, art, storytelling and dance.

Jodie Bolter, executive principal of Tudor Grange Primary Academy, said: “We have been working on the design and implementation of the school for many years and it is wonderful to finally have our permanent school. So much hard work has gone into the design and building and we cannot thank all of those involved enough. We have a wonderful new community school in Meon Vale that will serve the local community for years to come and we are so proud of what everyone has achieved.”

Gallery1

After cutting the ribbon and announcing the school officially open, Mr Zahawi expressed his delight in seeing Tudor Grange Primary and its pupils in their new home.

“This is a perfect example of what I want to see happen in our education system,” he said. “Tudor Grange is part of a family of secondary and primary schools coming together, and the evidence suggests that children have a much better outcome if they’re in a family of schools that are well supported and well managed.

“It’s great to see it finally open. It’s taken a while, with the first interview with the Tudor Grange team in 2016 and we’re now in 2022, so I hope I can try to take away some of the bureaucracy that gets these schools open. They are the future, and this is what makes my job really worth doing. The children standing up and reading out loud is no mean feat, so I’m really humbled and pleased to have been asked to officially open the school.”