STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has pledged to spend billions more on easing the cost-of-living crisis as part of his campaign to become prime minister.

The chancellor – along with the other ten contenders in the leadership race – will today (Tuesday) need to have the support of 20 other Conservative colleagues to get their names on the ballot papers for tomorrow’s first vote.

Mr Zahawi is believed to have the public backing of at least 12 Tory MPs, including Brandon Lewis, but has been reported as saying he is confident he has the 20 needed to make the ballot.

His campaign includes promises to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis by removing VAT and green levies from energy bills, cutting income tax and reducing business taxes.

He said: “Finally, after too many years of tax and spending skyrocketing, the political landscape is once again coming back to the sensible policies championed by the great lady, Margaret Thatcher.”

Mr Zahawi also criticised Boris Johnson’s and Rishi Sunak’s £37bn package to support the country with the cost-of-living, saying people do not understand it and “they can’t feel it making their lives easier”.

In a video promoting his policies, experience and attributes to be the next Conservative leader, Mr Zahawi also pledged to make his tax returns public to remove "any doubt" about his finances.