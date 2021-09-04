FAST food branches in Stratford have become the latest to fall victim to supply chain problems.

A sign on the door of McDonald’s in Bridge Street warns it has run out of some menu items.

A spokesman for the restaurant chain, which also has a branch in Birmingham Road, said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.

“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”

Nando’s was forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage two weeks ago. It blamed staffing at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers. Greggs, Costa and Subway are also facing problems, with regular items missing from menus in Stratford locations.

Firms across the UK have faced a shortage of lorry drivers thanks to post-Brexit immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation guidelines.

Sign on the door at the Bridge Street McDonald's.

Supply pressures have also affected supermarkets, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the price of raw materials.

Business groups have warned shoppers to brace themselves for shortages at Christmas and called on the government to review plans not to grant temporary visas to EU drivers.

Graham Pask, of the Road Haulage Association, said government efforts to solve the issue were “ludicrous”, adding

: “These problems have been going on all year.

Because of Brexit, a lot of the European drivers went home. The Road Haulage Association has asked, for the short term, that they be put on the essential workers list.

We need to tempt people to come back to the country.”

Staffing is also a problem in the district. As the Herald has reported, some restaurants have reduced operational hours to cope with staffing issues.