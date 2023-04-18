Stratford mayor Gill Cleeve helps save life of 84-year-old

IT sounds like a line that an action hero might say, but ‘hold my chain’ was the line Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve used when she leapt to give life-saving care on Good Friday.

Former town councillor John Insoll, 84, suddenly collapsed during the Stratford Churches Together Walk of Witness event.

Cllr Gill Cleeve. Photo: Mark Williamson

The group, which included people of all Christian denominations, had met by the Swan Fountain on the Bancroft for a gentle stroll and to give ‘Christian witness to the town’.