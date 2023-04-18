Stratford mayor Gill Cleeve helps save life of 84-year-old
Published: 19:27, 18 April 2023
| Updated: 19:29, 18 April 2023
IT sounds like a line that an action hero might say, but ‘hold my chain’ was the line Stratford mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve used when she leapt to give life-saving care on Good Friday.
Former town councillor John Insoll, 84, suddenly collapsed during the Stratford Churches Together Walk of Witness event.
The group, which included people of all Christian denominations, had met by the Swan Fountain on the Bancroft for a gentle stroll and to give ‘Christian witness to the town’.